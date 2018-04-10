Lucas County buys new jail land

Lucas County commissioners moving forward with plans to buy seven parcels of land that will be home to the county's new jail.

County commissioners voted on purchasing five parcels of land on north Detroit avenue and two parcels of land on terminal road.

The site could cost less than $1 million.

It was the number one site for a new jail five years ago. It went off the market and then went back on a few months ago.

The goal was to find a space that would make sense economically and also allow for one level as opposed to multiple levels.

"So, it's better, observation point for the officers to be able to observe a lot of activity that is going on at one time as opposed to having wings and having areas that you can't see around the corners," Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp said. "So, it makes it better, it's safer to be able to do it that way is to have a more open facility."

Commissioner Pete Gerken says for the board to not disclose on this Tuesday would mean more money coming out of the county's pocket.

Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.