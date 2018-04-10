Wear Blue on Wed. for Child Abuse Prevention Month

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, but child abuse awareness is important every single day.

Ohioans are encouraged to wear blue on April 11 to shed a light on this serious issue .

Wear Blue is a statewide campaign that takes place on the second Wednesday of every April.

You are encouraged to wear blue to work, school or anywhere you may be going to show support for preventing child abuse and neglect.

You can also post pictures of you wearing blue on the Ohio Wears Blue Facebook page or the Lucas County Children's Services Facebook page using the hashtag #OhioWearsBlue.

