2 separate accident close US 24 in Henry Co.

Henry County Sheriff's dispatchers say two separate accidents have shut down US 24 in Henry County.

Police say both eastbound and westbound lanes of US 24 are closed at County Road P Tuesday.

Traffic is being detoured from westbound US 24 to Woodlawn Avenue in Henry Township.

According to the driver of the white semi, his vehicle was stopped due to an accident further up the road. The red semi hit the white semi from behind.

As a result, the blue bins that were being transported went flying.

The driver of the red semi was picked up via helicopter.

The driver of the white semi says he doesn’t believe he has sustained any injuries.

