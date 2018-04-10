Anderson Development in Adrian, MI evacuated due to hazardous material situation

Public safety officials are evacuating a half-mile radius around Anderson Development in Adrian, Michigan.

Officials say this is due to a hazardous material situation.

The Anderson Development is located at 1450 East Michigan Street.

Lenawee County Sheriff Jack Welsh says there has been no release of chemicals from the site and that workers at Anderson Development have contained the situation at the plant.

Sheriff Welsh says the incident involved a tank truck carrying hazardous chemicals on the Anderson Development property. He says there is no chemical leak at the scene and the evacuation is just a precaution.

Sheriff Welsh also says Haz-Mat crews from Anderson area neutralizing the chemical in the tank truck.

He says no shelter has been established for people who live in that part of town, as it's a part of Adrian that’s home to many industrial facilities, but sparsely populated.

Welsh says a couple of school bus routes had to be changed because of the evacuation.

Due to the accidents occurring earlier today on Rt 24, some of the Napoleon Area City School buses will be running approximately 10 minutes late on student drop-off today. — napoleonschools (@napoleonschools) April 10, 2018

Those on site are waiting for the Adrian Fire Department to give the all-clear.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.