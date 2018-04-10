Anderson Development in Adrian, MI being evacuated due to hazardous material situation

Public safety officials are evacuating a half-mile radius around Anderson Development in Adrian, Michigan.

Officials say this is due to a hazardous material situation.

The Anderson Development is located at 1450 East Michigan Street.

Lenawee County Sheriff Jack Welsh said there has been no release of chemicals from the site and that workers at Anderson Development have contained the situation at the plant.

