Burger chain Frisch's unveils Ohio museum, remodeled eatery

Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.More >>
Mainly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the middle and upper 20s. A chance of a few scattered April snow showers will be possible, could possibly mix with a few raindrops as temperatures slowly rise above freezing through middayMore >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Authorities say four people have been injured after a knife-wielding man attacked a crowd of people in downtown Indianapolis.More >>
Police say they found the bodies of three women inside an Akron, Ohio, home.More >>
