Semi, camper crash closed Airport Hwy

A multiple-vehicle crash closed the Airport Highway overpass over the Ohio Turnpike Tuesday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a semi and a camper collided on the overpass.

Crews say no one was injured, but the debris on the overpass caused crews to close the overpass.

A tow truck is on the scene assisting in the cleanup efforts.

The road is now reopen.

