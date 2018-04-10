Semi, camper crash closed Airport Hwy - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Semi, camper crash closed Airport Hwy

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A multiple-vehicle crash closed the Airport Highway overpass over the Ohio Turnpike Tuesday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a semi and a camper collided on the overpass. 

Crews say no one was injured, but the debris on the overpass caused crews to close the overpass. 

A tow truck is on the scene assisting in the cleanup efforts.

The road is now reopen.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly