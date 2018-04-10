TPD searching for vehicle vandal - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD searching for vehicle vandal

(Source: TPD) (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for a man who they say is vandalizing vehicles.

Police say the man was seen damaging vehicles in a parking lot on Secor. 

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

