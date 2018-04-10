Party at early voting center on Saturday

This is the final weekend for early voting.

Election Day is Tuesday and candidates are out trying to win your vote.

To encourage early voting, community leaders are holding a Cinco de Mayo party on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the early voting center in downtown Toledo.

The early voting center will also be open on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The deadline to request absentee ballots is on Saturday.

One of the most important races in the primary is the gubernatorial race.

The candidate with the most votes for governor from both the Democratic and Republican parties will move on to the November election.

It will also be decided which Republican will face off against Sherrod Brown for his US Senate seat.

Another issue garnering attention is State Issue 1 on congressional redistricting, or gerrymandering.

"You have to recognize the power of your vote, and you have to recognize the importance of exercising your right to vote," Ruth Leonard of Community Solidarity Response Network said. "So regardless of whether or not you feel like your vote would matter, you still should go out and do it."

"I just think opening up an opportunity for more people in the community to have the ability to come out when it's easier for them on their schedule, it gives a broader range for time for people to honor their civic duty," the honorable Judge Stacy Cook, who is running for re-election, said.

Two local schools will also have issues on the ballot.

Bowling Green Schools will again try to pass a levy for new buildings. The levy failed on the ballot in November. Now the district is coming back with a similar plan that will cost less money.

Benton-Carrol-Salem Schools also has two levies on the ballot for operating costs. The schools are seeing a loss in revenue, in a large part due to the reduction of the Davis-Besse nuclear power plant.

Visit here for the early voting times and locations in Lucas County.

