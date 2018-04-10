Early voting begins

Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.More >>
Mainly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the middle and upper 20s. A chance of a few scattered April snow showers will be possible, could possibly mix with a few raindrops as temperatures slowly rise above freezing through middayMore >>
Mainly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the middle and upper 20s. A chance of a few scattered April snow showers will be possible, could possibly mix with a few raindrops as temperatures slowly rise above freezing through middayMore >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Authorities say four people have been injured after a knife-wielding man attacked a crowd of people in downtown Indianapolis.More >>
Authorities say four people have been injured after a knife-wielding man attacked a crowd of people in downtown Indianapolis.More >>
Police say they found the bodies of three women inside an Akron, Ohio, home.More >>
Police say they found the bodies of three women inside an Akron, Ohio, home.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Mainly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the middle and upper 20s. A chance of a few scattered April snow showers will be possible, could possibly mix with a few raindrops as temperatures slowly rise above freezing through middayMore >>
Mainly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the middle and upper 20s. A chance of a few scattered April snow showers will be possible, could possibly mix with a few raindrops as temperatures slowly rise above freezing through middayMore >>
Did you know you have the power to save eight lives? If you have never thought of yourself as a hero, maybe now is the time to start.More >>
Did you know you have the power to save eight lives? If you have never thought of yourself as a hero, maybe now is the time to start.More >>
Normally the idea of sitting before a judge wouldn't seem like a great opportunity, but Monday at the West Toledo Branch Library, it was for grandparents raising their grandchildren.More >>
Normally the idea of sitting before a judge wouldn't seem like a great opportunity, but Monday at the West Toledo Branch Library, it was for grandparents raising their grandchildren.More >>
A community pool that has been in a Sylvania neighborhood for years is now history.More >>
A community pool that has been in a Sylvania neighborhood for years is now history.More >>
Police, prosecutors and public health officials all agreed that often they're playing catch up in the case of the opioid epidemic in northwest Ohio.More >>
Police, prosecutors and public health officials all agreed that often they're playing catch up in the case of the opioid epidemic in northwest Ohio.More >>