(WTOL) - As polls open on Tuesday, you can cast your ballot as early voting begins.

One of the important races in the primary is the gubernatorial race.

The candidate with the most votes for governor from both the Democratic and Republican parties will move on to the November election.

It will also be decided which Republican will face off against Sherrod Brown for his US Senate seat.

Another issue garnering attention is State Issue 1 on congressional redistricting, or gerrymandering.

Two local schools will also have issues on the ballot.

Bowling Green Schools will again try to pass a levy for new buildings. The levy failed on the ballot in November. Now the district is coming back with a similar plan that will cost less money.

Benton-Carrol-Salem Schools also has two levies on the ballot for operating costs. The schools are seeing a loss in revenue, in a large part due to the reduction of the Davis-Besse nuclear power plant.

