Finally Warm for a Mud Hens Home Opener!

It may be hard to remember the last time a Mud Hens Home Opener was warm, let alone dry. This year we may just get both.













Opening Day at Fifth Third Field is this Thursday April 12th, with first pitch being thrown near 4:05 PM. Rain is possible for Thursday, but much of the shower threat will be pushed out of the area by mid-day. Rain will stay out of the area through the full length of the baseball game!















Strong warm winds will pick up into the afternoon, skies will open allowing for a warm and spring feeling baseball game.





