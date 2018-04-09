Black Lives Matter focused State Senate Forum

Mainly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the middle and upper 20s. A chance of a few scattered April snow showers will be possible, could possibly mix with a few raindrops as temperatures slowly rise above freezing through middayMore >>
Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Authorities say four people have been injured after a knife-wielding man attacked a crowd of people in downtown Indianapolis.More >>
Police say they found the bodies of three women inside an Akron, Ohio, home.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Lucas County commissioners have decided to move forward with buying seven parcels of land to build a new jail, but some community members are not on board and want the jail to stay downtown.More >>
Come this Fall, a new State Senator will represent the Toledo area because current Senator Edna Brown is term-limited.More >>
Attendees from Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois heard presentations on the grain industry, consumers demands and learned more about what actually goes on behind the scenes as harvested crops are processed and refined.More >>
