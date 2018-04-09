Downtown businesses are getting ready for opening day

It's been dubbed a Toledo Holiday: Opening day of the Toledo Mud Hens. Businesses around downtown are started to to gear up for the team's opener on Monday.

It's a holiday local businesses downtown say they'll for sure be working.

Restaurants like Ye Old Durty Bird will be full force. General Manager Julie Ketterman said she can remember the last time it was nice on opening day.

"I remember some of the people working some beer stations got sunburned that's how nice it was. It has not been that nice since, that I recall 2012," Ketterman said.

But, Ketterman said one thing Toledoans won't miss, rain or shine, is opening day. That's why she's preparing staff for a full day.

"It is all hands-on deck,” Ketterman said. “Every employee is scheduled to work that day because it is so crazy."

Ketterman said this is the first year of DORA, the Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area. Having extra staff to help educate people on the new rules is important.

Over in uptown, JupMode is pumping out Toledo gear to get the Glass City dressed for the game.

"They've been good to work with so far, so we've been able to print baseball themed shirts,” said John Amato, screen-printer and owner of JupMode. “Some of the have been in the Swamp shop."

Amato said Toledo's rich baseball history is one reason downtown fills up on opening day.

"A significant part of the renaissance downtown, in downtown specifically the warehouse district can be attributed to the Mud Hens,” Amato said. “It's great that they are putting so much into that area."

He said there are plans to partner with the Mud Hens this season for another Toledo-themed game, like last year's "You Will Do Better In Toledo" game.

JupMode is even bringing their business from Adams Street to right across from the field. On opening day they'll have a pop shop where you can get any last minute Toledo gear.

