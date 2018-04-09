Sylvania Building More Homes after Community Pool Demolition

Mainly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the middle and upper 20s. A chance of a few scattered April snow showers will be possible, could possibly mix with a few raindrops as temperatures slowly rise above freezing through middayMore >>
Mainly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the middle and upper 20s. A chance of a few scattered April snow showers will be possible, could possibly mix with a few raindrops as temperatures slowly rise above freezing through middayMore >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Authorities say four people have been injured after a knife-wielding man attacked a crowd of people in downtown Indianapolis.More >>
Authorities say four people have been injured after a knife-wielding man attacked a crowd of people in downtown Indianapolis.More >>
Police say they found the bodies of three women inside an Akron, Ohio, home.More >>
Police say they found the bodies of three women inside an Akron, Ohio, home.More >>
CBS News is reporting the three-alarm fire is on the 50th floor of the building.More >>
CBS News is reporting the three-alarm fire is on the 50th floor of the building.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A community pool that has been in a Sylvania neighborhood for years is now history.More >>
A community pool that has been in a Sylvania neighborhood for years is now history.More >>
Police, prosecutors and public health officials all agreed that often they're playing catch up in the case of the opioid epidemic in northwest Ohio.More >>
Police, prosecutors and public health officials all agreed that often they're playing catch up in the case of the opioid epidemic in northwest Ohio.More >>
It's been dubbed a Toledo Holiday: Opening day of the Toledo Mud Hens.More >>
It's been dubbed a Toledo Holiday: Opening day of the Toledo Mud Hens.More >>
He'll deliver the commencement address at Hillsdale College.More >>
He'll deliver the commencement address at Hillsdale College.More >>
Police say they were able to respond to all of these shootings and investigate them thoroughly while ensuring others in Toledo received service and remained safe.More >>
Police say they were able to respond to all of these shootings and investigate them thoroughly while ensuring others in Toledo received service and remained safe.More >>