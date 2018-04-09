VP Mike Pence to speak at Hillsdale College

Vice President Mike Pence is coming to southeast Michigan next month.

He'll deliver the commencement address at Hillsdale College.

The school's president said they are proud to have the Vice President coming to the campus for the ceremony.

He will be there on May12 for the 2 p.m. ceremony.

Only graduating students, family members and friends of students and/or employees can get into the ceremony.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.