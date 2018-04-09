Millions of Americans don't take advantage of free tax filing

It's tough enough having to file your taxes. Paying to have them done is just pouring salt on the wound. Millions of Americans can actually file for free, but many aren't taking advantage.

Toledo Taxpayer Jerrell Woodmore said he filed his taxes already and paid to have them done. He said he didn't know he could have filed for free.

"I'm going to think about it for next year, save me a whole lot more money," said Woodmore.

Woodmore isn't alone. The IRS said only about 3 million of the nearly 100 million eligible filers take advantage of the benefit offered through the "file for free alliance."

The free file section of the IRS website can link you with about a dozen companies that will let you file for free, as long as your household income is under $66,000.

H&R Block and The United Way is one of them.

"We do about 3,000 taxes a year between a couple of our partners, locally, but there are still a lot of people, I'm sure, who are paying a lot of money to get their taxes done and they don't need to," said Emily Avery of the United Way of Greater Toledo.

You do have to be comfortable working through the online, step-by-step process.

Toledo taxpayer Dylan Hawley said he knew he could file for free, but his tax situation is a little complicated.

"I wanted to make sure it was done right," said Hawley.

The United Way said there is support to help you get through it.

"There's ways that you can call the number or chat with someone who can maybe help you through a particular issue you have," said Avery.

Don't forget about your state of Ohio taxes. You can also file those for free on Ohio's Department of Taxation website.

And don't forget, tax day is just over a week away, next Tuesday April 17th.

