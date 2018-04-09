It's National Dog Bite Prevention Week, Ohio third in U.S. with claims

Monday marks the beginning of National Dog Bite Prevention Week.

The Buckeye State ranks third in the country with dog bite claims

Children ages five to nine years old are most likely to be bitten, with boys being bitten more often than girls.

The elderly are also at risk for dog bites.

The National Dog Bite Prevention Coalition said more than 6,000 postal workers get attacked each year.

In 2017, insurers across the country paid nearly $700 million in claims related to dog bites.

