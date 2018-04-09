It's National Dog Bite Prevention Week, Ohio third in U.S. with claims

Mainly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the middle and upper 20s. A chance of a few scattered April snow showers will be possible, could possibly mix with a few raindrops as temperatures slowly rise above freezing through middayMore >>
Mainly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the middle and upper 20s. A chance of a few scattered April snow showers will be possible, could possibly mix with a few raindrops as temperatures slowly rise above freezing through middayMore >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Authorities say four people have been injured after a knife-wielding man attacked a crowd of people in downtown Indianapolis.More >>
Authorities say four people have been injured after a knife-wielding man attacked a crowd of people in downtown Indianapolis.More >>
Police say they found the bodies of three women inside an Akron, Ohio, home.More >>
Police say they found the bodies of three women inside an Akron, Ohio, home.More >>
CBS News is reporting the three-alarm fire is on the 50th floor of the building.More >>
CBS News is reporting the three-alarm fire is on the 50th floor of the building.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Police say they were able to respond to all of these shootings and investigate them thoroughly while ensuring others in Toledo received service and remained safe.More >>
Police say they were able to respond to all of these shootings and investigate them thoroughly while ensuring others in Toledo received service and remained safe.More >>
It's tough enough having to file your taxes. Paying to have them done is just pouring salt on the wound. Millions of Americans can actually file for free, but many aren't taking advantage.More >>
It's tough enough having to file your taxes. Paying to have them done is just pouring salt on the wound. Millions of Americans can actually file for free, but many aren't taking advantage.More >>
Mainly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the middle and upper 20s. A chance of a few scattered April snow showers will be possible, could possibly mix with a few raindrops as temperatures slowly rise above freezing through middayMore >>
Mainly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the middle and upper 20s. A chance of a few scattered April snow showers will be possible, could possibly mix with a few raindrops as temperatures slowly rise above freezing through middayMore >>
Children ages five to nine years old are most likely to be bitten, with boys being bitten more often than girls.More >>
Children ages five to nine years old are most likely to be bitten, with boys being bitten more often than girls.More >>
The Wood County Prosecutor says it's tough on law enforcement and public health because they tend to be behind the eight ball and it's tough to get out ahead of something as deadly as the opioid epidemic.More >>
The Wood County Prosecutor says it's tough on law enforcement and public health because they tend to be behind the eight ball and it's tough to get out ahead of something as deadly as the opioid epidemic.More >>