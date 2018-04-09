Wood County anti-opioid rally Monday

On Monday, Wood County officials are acknowledging the efforts of their men and women who save lives by delivering Narcan in an overdose situation.

When law enforcement are called to a possible overdose, every second that person is left without oxygen getting to their brain could be detrimental to their quality of life.

Monday morning local and state representatives took time to recognize the rapid shift in the opioid epidemic.

The Wood County Prosecutor says it's tough on law enforcement and public health because they tend to be behind the eight ball and it's tough to get out ahead of something as deadly as the opioid epidemic.

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says his department has made a lot of changes to get out in front.

"We're honored to serve. we're honored to do this," Sheriff Wasylyshyn said. "If I would have known when I first started my career that I would be carrying Narcan in my pocket as part of my uniform, as a part of what I carry every day, wouldn't believe that even 10 years ago today."

Since November of 2017, of the 35 people who went through the program, 31 entered the program because of an overdose.

WTOL 11 will have a closer look at the number of overdoses during our 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscast.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.