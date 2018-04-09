TPD's response to weekend shootings, homicides

It was a violent weekend. From Friday to Sunday: Four people shot, two killed.

WTOL 11 set up an interview Monday morning with Toledo police leaders about these crimes and what's next in tracking down those responsible.

TPD's top concern right now is tracking down the person responsible for shooting and killing Jeffery Wallace. He was gunned down Saturday morning near Chestnut Street and East Weber Street and police are looking for any and all leads they can get form you.

However, Wallace's murder was just one of this weekend's shootings, all happening over the course of 24 hours.

Police say they were able to respond to all of these shootings and investigate them thoroughly while ensuring others in Toledo received service and remained safe.

After this weekend, Toledo's homicide rate has now surpassed where we were at last year at this time.

"This year we are at 14 homicides," Sergeant Kevin Toney said. "That is one more then last year at this time but its important to note that three of this year's homicides were infants."

Homicides of course are non-supressable crimes. While the Chief works to curb gun violence, he is also working with Lucas County Children's Services to educate parents on choosing a fit caretaker for children.

Also, of the two non fatal shootings, police are investigating to determine if they are linked.

One happened at a problem after hours at a club called the Lions Den on Stickney Avenue, the other shooting was not far from that location.

Police say they have been documenting all the problems at the Lions Den to assist the City of Toledo in declaring them a nuisance club, to get them shut down.

