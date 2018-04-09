Mott Branch Library groundbreaking ceremony held Monday morning

Work has started on the new Mott Branch Library in central Toledo Monday.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning for the new location, which will be just across the street from the current building.

The new library will feature an open concept with quiet places for adults and interactive spaces for kids.

"We are bringing this type of technology and this type of educational opportunity right to the school Martin Luther King here to my right," Toledo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant said. "At this park is all part of this Institution of knowledge as well as opportunity. It's just a great excitement amongst the city of Toledo."

The new branch is expected to be finished next Spring.

