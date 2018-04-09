3-year-old found wandering in north Toledo Monday morning

Toledo police and Lucas County Children Services are investigating after a three-year-old child was found wandering in north Toledo Monday morning.

This happened around 2:30 a.m. near Elm Street and Moore Streets.

Toledo police say a person in the neighborhood noticed the boy walking in the intersection.

That boy could not tell officers his name or where he lived.

They are still trying to locate his parents.

