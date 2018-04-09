Break-in, robbery at Johnson's Sporting Goods Store Sunday morning

Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County are asking for your help in identifying and locating the suspect(s) responsible for the Breaking and Entering of the Johnson’s Sporting Goods Store on Sunday morning.

According to the Crime Stoppers, Lenawee County Central Dispatch received a Breaking and Entering alarm around 3:50 a.m. at the business located at 3654 North Adrian Highway in Adrian.

When deputies arrived they say they discovered a side employee entrance door had been forced open. Upon entering the business, deputies discovered that a display case that contained hand guns had been broke into and several handguns appeared to be missing from the display case.

Upon viewing the surveillance video, the Crime Stoppers say it shows that possibly two people entered the building and one person went to the display case breaking the glass to the display case and removing several handguns. The other person was looking at long guns behind the counter area, but it is unknown if any long guns were taken.

The subjects were in the building for three minutes and when they exited the building they headed toward the paved trail on the north side of the business crossing North Adrian Highway on foot.

The video shows two people dressed in dark clothing. The video is being enhanced to recover more details. An inventory is being conducted to determine how many guns were stolen during this break in.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County at (517) 266-6161 or (877) 276-8477. You can also text your tip to 274637 and start your tip with Lenawee or you can submit a tip online.

You can leave your tip anonymously. Any tips that lead to the arrest of the responsible person or persons will earn the caller a cash reward. The Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County say they will not release your identity.

