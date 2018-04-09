Baked Meatball Sandwiches & Southwestern Egg Salad from Kroger

BAKED MEATBALL SANDWICHES
6-8 Hawaiian bread hot dog buns
1 package frozen pre-made turkey meatballs
1 jar pasta sauce
1 -1 1/2 cups shredded 3-cheese blend
Fresh basil leaves, cut into strips
Heat broiler. Line a jelly-roll pan with aluminum foil. Spray with non-stick coating. Open buns and place inside down on foil. Broil until lightly browned and remove from broiler. Turn oven to 400 degrees.
In a medium saucepan, combine the meatballs with the pasta sauce and heat. Stir gently on medium-low for approximately 20 minutes.
With a slotted spoon, place 4 meatballs into each bun. Top with a small amount of remaining sauce. Sprinkle all with cheese.
Serve, with basil strips, to taste, over each sandwich.
Bake for approximately 15 minutes or until hot and bubbly.
• Sandwiches can be wrapped individually in foil. Spray with non-stick coating and tent the foil on top of each sandwich to allow the cheese to melt. Place on a cookie sheet or jelly-roll pan. Bake in a 400 degree oven for 15 minutes.
Southwestern Egg Salad
8 hard- boiled eggs, peeled and chopped
1 can corn with peppers, drained
1 container plain Greek yogurt
1/4 cup light mayonnaise
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
1/2 cup chopped celery
1/4 teaspoon cumin
1/4 teaspoon paprika
4-5 drops of hot sauce
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 avocado, peeled and sliced
Shredded lettuce
Taco shells or soft burritos
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients, except avocado, lettuce and taco shells. Chill.
To assemble: Place a small amount of lettuce into the taco shell or in the middle of the burrito. Add egg salad to fill the taco, or down the middle of the burrito. Top with 2-3 slices of avocado. Fold if using a soft burrito.
Makes 4-6 servings.
