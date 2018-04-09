Police looking for 2 armed men Monday morning

An intense search underway Monday morning for two armed men.

Ohio State Troopers attempted to pull over a green Kia Soul around 3 a.m. due to the vehicle not having their lights on.

During the stop, two men jumped out and began a foot chase along Detroit Avenue and Monroe Street.

Both men were armed, one with a gun and the other with an assault weapon.

Police say the assault weapon was later found in a field.

Troopers arrested the driver and looked in the area with search dogs.

Information on the other men's identities is currently unknown.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

WTOL 11 is following this closely and will continue to provide updates as they become available.

