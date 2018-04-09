TFD battles early morning house fire in south Toledo

A fast moving fire rips the home of an elderly couple early Monday morning.

This is on the 900 block of Colburn Street in south Toledo.

According to the battalion chief, the fire began in one house and spread onto a neighboring home to the left due to the robust flames.

Toledo fire crews say when they arrived on scene that the top half of the home where the fire began was fully engulfed.

Nobody was in either of the homes at the the time of the fire, as the neighboring home is vacant.

There were no injuries reported on scene.

A third home did receive some water damage from crews battling the fire.

The home of the elderly couple, where the fire began, will be torn down as a result of the damage.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and crews say it is under investigation.

