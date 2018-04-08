Cedar Point wants to hire you!

Instead of being a thrill-seeker this summer, you could become a thrill-maker!

That's right… Cedar Point is hiring!

They're looking for more than 5-thousand Thrillmakers.

They're even increasing their wages for summer positions.

And they have benefits, like free access to other Cedar Fair parks all summer and free tickets for family and friends.

You can also get discounts on food and merchandise and there is on-site housing.

You can apply online.

