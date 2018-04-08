The man told police that he became upset with the child so he grabbed her by her face, shook her and threw her down on the couch several times.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man pushed the woman into her apartment and tied her up before leading her around her apartment demanding money.

Police: Woman tied up as man robbed her apartment

A man is facing murder charges after police say the person he shot died of his injuries in the hospital. Toledo Police say Daniel Kirby shot 27-year-old Charles White on Friday afternoon in west Toledo.

Man charged with murder after west Toledo shooting on Friday

In addition to the shootings, a person was reportedly stabbed in east Toledo on Friday night.

It was a busy weekend for Toledo Police (Source: WTOL)

Busy weekend for TPD: Four separate shootings result in two deaths

Toledo Police are investigating four separate shooting incidents, including two homicides, over the weekend.

Police say on Friday 27-year-old Charles White was shot by Daniel Kirby on Marvin in west Toledo.

Mr. White died the following day at the hospital.

Two more shootings happened early on Saturday morning, both in north Toledo.

The first, reported at 5:40 a.m., happened on Oakland and Stickney Ave.

According to TPD’s crime log, the victim, Shanice Hobson, was shot by an unknown suspect.

Less than an hour later, 55-year-old Jeffrey Wallace was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot near Chestnut and East Weber.

Finally, just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a shooting on Stickney Ave. again, very close to the location of one of the Saturday morning shootings.

Police say victim Riley Kode was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on a suspect in that shooting.

There is also no word on if any of the shootings were related.

According to the crime log, Matthew Sutton was stabbed on Friday night around 10 p.m.

