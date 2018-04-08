Busy weekend for TPD: Four separate shootings result in two deaths

Three of the shootings happened within blocks of each other in north Toledo and the fourth happened in west Toledo.
In addition to the shootings, a person was reportedly stabbed in east Toledo on Friday night.More >>
A man is facing murder charges after police say the person he shot died of his injuries in the hospital. Toledo Police say Daniel Kirby shot 27-year-old Charles White on Friday afternoon in west Toledo.More >>
Police say the man pushed the woman into her apartment and tied her up before leading her around her apartment demanding money.More >>
Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.More >>
The man told police that he became upset with the child so he grabbed her by her face, shook her and threw her down on the couch several times.More >>
Opening Day Thursday for the Mud Hens will be incredible with highs near 70 degrees.
Friday will likely be even warmer, well into the 70's.More >>
Police say they found the bodies of three women inside an Akron, Ohio, home.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
CBS News is reporting the three-alarm fire is on the 50th floor of the building.More >>
A former Ohio elementary school teacher accused of faking her husband's death and falsely claiming to have leukemia to collect paid leave has been sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay over $57,000...More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Stickney Ave. near Oakland and Clay.More >>
University of Toledo and Bowling Green University students are taking all their youthful energy and devoting it to a good cause on this weekend.More >>
Interested in learning more about the future of renewable energy in the Ohio? The University of Findlay will be hosting a free, public presentation this Tuesday on how wind turbines work and the status and future of wind energy in the state.More >>
