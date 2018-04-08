Chuck Ealey continues winning ways by handing out scholarships

Quarterback Chuck Ealey led the University of Toledo football Rockets to 35 straight victories in the late sixties and early seventies.

On Sunday he gave back to the community by giving out scholarships.

Ealey’s ‘Undefeated Spirit Foundation’ encourages student athletes to better themselves and their community one play at a time.

He wants them to embrace their own undefeated spirit.

“Just an attitude that you take one day at a time, one play at a time and deal with what happens in the next day and can only control the moment that you’re in," said Ealey.

Three types of scholarships were handed out ranging from $125-500 to fifteen high school scholars.

Five went to football players.

“Not many people in my family go to college so this will be good,” said Kelil Frames of Bowsher High School.

Another five scholarships went to girl basketball players.

“I want to be a urologist. To be able to get a scholarship would help,” said Lauren Smith of Rogers High School.

The final five scholarships went to students who won an essay contest sponsored by Leadership Toledo on what it means to have the undefeated spirit.

“It’s been a part of my life because people gave a lot to me as I was going through the process to get here to go to the university and I think it’s a good thing for kids to recognize them from an educational standpoint,” said Ealey.

It's great advice from a man who definitely knows how to win.

