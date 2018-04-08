Chuck Ealey continues winning ways by handing out scholarships

Authorities say four people have been injured after a knife-wielding man attacked a crowd of people in downtown Indianapolis.More >>
Authorities say four people have been injured after a knife-wielding man attacked a crowd of people in downtown Indianapolis.More >>
Opening Day Thursday for the Mud Hens will be incredible with highs near 70 degrees.
Friday will likely be even warmer, well into the 70's.More >>
Opening Day Thursday for the Mud Hens will be incredible with highs near 70 degrees.
Friday will likely be even warmer, well into the 70's.More >>
Police say they found the bodies of three women inside an Akron, Ohio, home.More >>
Police say they found the bodies of three women inside an Akron, Ohio, home.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
CBS News is reporting the three-alarm fire is on the 50th floor of the building.More >>
CBS News is reporting the three-alarm fire is on the 50th floor of the building.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Instead of being a thrill-seeker this summer, you could become a thrill-maker! That's right… Cedar Point is hiring! They're looking for more than 5-thousand Thrillmakers. They're even increasing their wages for summer positions.More >>
Instead of being a thrill-seeker this summer, you could become a thrill-maker! That's right… Cedar Point is hiring! They're looking for more than 5-thousand Thrillmakers. They're even increasing their wages for summer positions.More >>
Three of the shootings happened within blocks of each other in north Toledo and the fourth happened in west Toledo.
In addition to the shootings, a person was reportedly stabbed in east Toledo on Friday night.More >>
Three of the shootings happened within blocks of each other in north Toledo and the fourth happened in west Toledo.
In addition to the shootings, a person was reportedly stabbed in east Toledo on Friday night.More >>
Authorities say four people have been injured after a knife-wielding man attacked a crowd of people in downtown Indianapolis.More >>
Authorities say four people have been injured after a knife-wielding man attacked a crowd of people in downtown Indianapolis.More >>
Ealey’s ‘Undefeated Spirit Foundation’ encourages student athletes to better themselves and their community one play at a time.More >>
Ealey’s ‘Undefeated Spirit Foundation’ encourages student athletes to better themselves and their community one play at a time.More >>
University of Toledo and Bowling Green University students are taking all their youthful energy and devoting it to a good cause on this weekend.More >>
University of Toledo and Bowling Green University students are taking all their youthful energy and devoting it to a good cause on this weekend.More >>