University of Findlay to host presentation on future of wind energy in Ohio

FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

Interested in learning more about the future of renewable energy in the Ohio?

The University of Findlay will be hosting a free, public presentation this Tuesday on how wind turbines work and the status and future of wind energy in the state.

A representative from One Energy, which operates five wind turbines just north of Findlay will give the presentation.

The event takes place Tuesday, April 10 at 7 p.m. in the Brewer Science Building’s Martin Lecture Hall.

