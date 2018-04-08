University of Findlay to host presentation on future of wind energy in Ohio

Opening Day Thursday for the Mud Hens will be incredible with highs near 70 degrees.
Police say they found the bodies of three women inside an Akron, Ohio, home.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
CBS News is reporting the three-alarm fire is on the 50th floor of the building.More >>
A former Ohio elementary school teacher accused of faking her husband's death and falsely claiming to have leukemia to collect paid leave has been sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay over $57,000...More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
University of Toledo and Bowling Green University students are taking all their youthful energy and devoting it to a good cause on this weekend.More >>
Three of the shootings happened within blocks of each other in north Toledo and the fourth happened in west Toledo.
In addition to the shootings, a person was reportedly stabbed in east Toledo on Friday night.More >>
The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Stickney Ave. near Oakland and Clay.More >>
Interested in learning more about the future of renewable energy in the Ohio? The University of Findlay will be hosting a free, public presentation this Tuesday on how wind turbines work and the status and future of wind energy in the state.More >>
