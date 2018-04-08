University of Findlay to host presentation on future of wind energy in Ohio

Interested in learning more about the future of renewable energy in the Ohio?

The University of Findlay will be hosting a free, public presentation this Tuesday on how wind turbines work and the status and future of wind energy in the state.

A representative from One Energy, which operates five wind turbines just north of Findlay will give the presentation.

The event takes place Tuesday, April 10 at 7 p.m. in the Brewer Science Building’s Martin Lecture Hall.

