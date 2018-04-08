Police say 3 women found dead in Ohio home, suspect overdose

Opening Day Thursday for the Mud Hens will be incredible with highs near 70 degrees.
Friday will likely be even warmer, well into the 70's.More >>
Opening Day Thursday for the Mud Hens will be incredible with highs near 70 degrees.
Friday will likely be even warmer, well into the 70's.More >>
Police say they found the bodies of three women inside an Akron, Ohio, home.More >>
Police say they found the bodies of three women inside an Akron, Ohio, home.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
CBS News is reporting the three-alarm fire is on the 50th floor of the building.More >>
CBS News is reporting the three-alarm fire is on the 50th floor of the building.More >>
A former Ohio elementary school teacher accused of faking her husband's death and falsely claiming to have leukemia to collect paid leave has been sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay over $57,000...More >>
A former Ohio elementary school teacher accused of faking her husband's death and falsely claiming to have leukemia to collect paid leave has been sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay over $57,000...More >>