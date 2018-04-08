One person shot, killed in north Toledo Saturday morning

Toledo police are investigating a homicide that occurred in north Toledo Saturday morning.

TPD says officers were dispatched to the area of Chestnut Street and East Weber Street on a call of shots heard around 6:30 a.m.

Crews arrived and found 55-year-old Jeffrey Wallace suffering from at least one gun shot wound. Additional crews were called and Wallace was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say Investigative Services Bureau personnel also responded to the scene and opened an investigation.

It is unknown if this incident is related to the shooting that occurred Saturday evening.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.