Police investigating north Toledo shooting on Saturday night

A person was shot in north Toledo on Saturday night.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Stickney Ave. near Oakland and Clay.

Police investigated the scene of the shooting where a crowd gathered.

The condition of the victim is unclear at this time but it’s believed they were taken to the hospital.

There is no word on whether police have a suspect.

