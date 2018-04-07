MLK speech, sermon to be read at Toledo church on Sunday

The Monroe Street Church will honor the 50th anniversary of Doctor Martin Luther King's death on Sunday at an event they’re calling “Our Time to Break Silence.”

Dr. King’s speech "Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence" will be read, as well as excerpts from his final sermon “I've Been to the Mountaintop.”

“Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence” was delivered by Dr. King one week before his death in New York City.

“I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” was a sermon Dr. King gave on the night before his assassination in Memphis.

"He really moved from being a civil rights activist to being a human rights activist, many people would say,” said church member Lynne Hamer. “Basically he's saying that we have to defeat the triplets, the evil triplets, of materialism, militarism, and racism.”

There will also be informational tables from different organizations at the event.

The event happens Sunday at 4 p.m.

Monroe Street Church is at 3613 Monroe St.

