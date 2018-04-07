MLK speech, sermon to be read at Toledo church on Sunday

Temperatures will slowly climb through Tuesday, Wednesday and into Mud Hens Opening Day on Thursday.More >>
A former Ohio elementary school teacher accused of faking her husband's death and falsely claiming to have leukemia to collect paid leave has been sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay over $57,000...More >>
Authorities say a woman whose 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister has been arrested.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Stickney Ave. near Oakland and Clay.More >>
The Monroe Street Church will honor the 50th anniversary of Doctor Martin Luther King's death on Sunday at an event they’re calling “Our Time to Break Silence.” Dr. King’s speech "Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence" will be read, as well as excerpts from his final sermon “I've Been to the Mountaintop.”More >>
A man is facing murder charges after police say the person he shot died of his injuries in the hospital. Toledo Police say Daniel Kirby shot 27-year-old Charles White on Friday afternoon in west Toledo.More >>
It’s becoming a popular sport with plenty of loops, twists, turns and dives. You’ll find it this weekend at the Weak Signals R-C Convention at the SeaGate Centre.More >>
