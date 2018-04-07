Fire breaks on on 50th floor of Trump Tower in NYC - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fire breaks on on 50th floor of Trump Tower in NYC

New York Fire Department crews are on the scene of a fire at Trump Tower on Saturday.

FDNY says the three-alarm fire is on the 50th floor of the building.

No injuries have been reported.

Donald Trump later tweeted about the fire.

