Fire breaks on on 50th floor of Trump Tower in NYC

New York Fire Department crews are on the scene of a fire at Trump Tower on Saturday.

FDNY says the three-alarm fire is on the 50th floor of the building.

No injuries have been reported.

#FDNY members are on scene of a 3-alarm fire at 721 5th Ave Manhattan. There are currently no injuries reported pic.twitter.com/PKuPZBu70E — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

Donald Trump later tweeted about the fire.

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

