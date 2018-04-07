Drone races give Toledo's earthbound pilots a jolt of adrenaline

Temperatures will slowly climb through Tuesday, Wednesday and into Mud Hens Opening Day on Thursday.More >>
Temperatures will slowly climb through Tuesday, Wednesday and into Mud Hens Opening Day on Thursday.More >>
A former Ohio elementary school teacher accused of faking her husband's death and falsely claiming to have leukemia to collect paid leave has been sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay over $57,000...More >>
A former Ohio elementary school teacher accused of faking her husband's death and falsely claiming to have leukemia to collect paid leave has been sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay over $57,000...More >>
Authorities say a woman whose 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister has been arrested.More >>
A woman whose 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister has been arrested.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative, a study...More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
It’s becoming a popular sport with plenty of loops, twists, turns and dives. You’ll find it this weekend at the Weak Signals R-C Convention at the SeaGate Centre.More >>
It’s becoming a popular sport with plenty of loops, twists, turns and dives. You’ll find it this weekend at the Weak Signals R-C Convention at the SeaGate Centre.More >>
University of Toledo students are taking all their youthful energy and devoting it to a good cause on Saturday.More >>
University of Toledo students are taking all their youthful energy and devoting it to a good cause on Saturday.More >>
Temperatures will slowly climb through Tuesday, Wednesday and into Mud Hens Opening Day on Thursday.More >>
Temperatures will slowly climb through Tuesday, Wednesday and into Mud Hens Opening Day on Thursday.More >>
A former Ohio elementary school teacher accused of faking her husband's death and falsely claiming to have leukemia to collect paid leave has been sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay over $57,000...More >>
A former Ohio elementary school teacher accused of faking her husband's death and falsely claiming to have leukemia to collect paid leave has been sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay over $57,000...More >>