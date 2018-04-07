Rockets, Falcons raise big money for Children's Hospital at annual Dance-a-thons

University of Toledo and Bowling Green University students are taking all their youthful energy and devoting it to a good cause on this weekend.

One thousand students are dancing the day away as part of the 13-hour-long RockeTHON to raise funds for Mercy Children’s Hospital in Toledo.

350 students took part in the BGSU Dance-a-Thon, at BGSU, this year. Another 140 students were involved in a bike riding event.

"The fact that our money stays local I think really draws these kids in,” said RocetTHON director Samantha Denlinger. “I mean, it's amazing to see these actual miracle families come up and talk about how this money actually impacts them here in Toledo.”

RockeTHON started in 2001 and has raised $100 thousand dollars each year since 2014.

RockeTHON exceeded last year's total amount raised, raising a total of $161,896.23.

BGSU students finished up Ziggython, a 24-hour dance marathon, at 6 p.m.

The annual event is also a fundraiser for Mercy Children's Hospital in Toledo.

"I think giving back is really important, especially for people of my generation,” said Clare Gordon with the Dance-a-Thon. “Service is really important. Just giving back and being part of a movement that is so much bigger than people in this room.”

265,202.33. All for the kids. WE ARE AMAZED. THANK YOU for a perfect weekend! #FTK all DM Day! pic.twitter.com/fbZrOhhe0l — DM at BGSU (@dm_bgsu) April 8, 2018

The goal at Ziggython was to raise $250,000.

