Dancing Rockets raising big money for Mercy Children's Hospital

University of Toledo students are taking all their youthful energy and devoting it to a good cause on Saturday.

One thousand students are dancing the day away as part of the 13-hour-long RockeTHON to raise funds for Mercy Children’s Hospital in Toledo.

"The fact that our money stays local I think really draws these kids in,” said RocetTHON director Samantha Denlinger. “I mean, it's amazing to see these actual miracle families come up and talk about how this money actually impacts them here in Toledo.”

This dance marathon started in 2001 and has raised $100 thousand dollars each year since 2014.

You can donate to RockeTHON here.

