Man charged with murder after west Toledo shooting on Friday

A man is facing murder charges after police say the person he shot died of his injuries in the hospital one day after the shooting.

Toledo Police say Daniel Kirby shot 27-year-old Charles White on Friday afternoon in west Toledo.

Police were called to a residence on Marvin St. around 4:30 p.m. where they found Mr. White suffering from serious injuries due to a gunshot wound.

Mr. White was taken to the hospital.

Police arrested Mr. Kirby and booked him on Felonious Assault charges.

When Mr. White died from his injuries on Saturday, Kirby was charged with Murder.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

