Man charged with murder after west Toledo shooting on Friday

A man is facing murder charges after police say the person he shot died of his injuries in the hospital. Toledo Police say Daniel Kirby shot 27-year-old Charles White on Friday afternoon in west Toledo.More >>
Police say the man pushed the woman into her apartment and tied her up before leading her around her apartment demanding money.More >>
Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.More >>
The man told police that he became upset with the child so he grabbed her by her face, shook her and threw her down on the couch several times.More >>
Police say the woman was involved in a theft from a medical center on Woodley last Friday.More >>
Temperatures will slowly climb through Tuesday, Wednesday and into Mud Hens Opening Day on Thursday.More >>
A former Ohio elementary school teacher accused of faking her husband's death and falsely claiming to have leukemia to collect paid leave has been sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay over $57,000...More >>
Authorities say a woman whose 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister has been arrested.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
Eighteen candidates are vying for a U.S. House seat in central Ohio that Republicans have held for 35 years and Democrats now see as competitive.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
University of Toledo students are taking all their youthful energy and devoting it to a good cause on Saturday.More >>
Here is a list of the interviews from Saturday, April 7, 2018 on WTOL 11 Your Morning:More >>
