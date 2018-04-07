Police say the woman was involved in a theft from a medical center on Woodley last Friday.

VIDEO: TPD looking to identify suspected thief

The man told police that he became upset with the child so he grabbed her by her face, shook her and threw her down on the couch several times.

Man charged with assault against one-year-old child

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police: Drug deal turns to robbery in Perrysburg Kroger parking lot

Police say the man pushed the woman into her apartment and tied her up before leading her around her apartment demanding money.

Police: Woman tied up as man robbed her apartment

A man is facing murder charges after police say the person he shot died of his injuries in the hospital. Toledo Police say Daniel Kirby shot 27-year-old Charles White on Friday afternoon in west Toledo.

Man charged with murder after west Toledo shooting on Friday

A man is facing murder charges after police say the person he shot died of his injuries in the hospital one day after the shooting.

Toledo Police say Daniel Kirby shot 27-year-old Charles White on Friday afternoon in west Toledo.

Police were called to a residence on Marvin St. around 4:30 p.m. where they found Mr. White suffering from serious injuries due to a gunshot wound.

Mr. White was taken to the hospital.

Police arrested Mr. Kirby and booked him on Felonious Assault charges.

When Mr. White died from his injuries on Saturday, Kirby was charged with Murder.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

