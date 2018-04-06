MLK opera has world premiere in Toledo

It’s called a Rhythm and Blues opera that features jazz and gospel, but also arias and chorus.

"I Dream" traces the last 36 hours of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The two act production is having its world premiere this weekend at the Valentine Theater presented by the Toledo Opera Association.

“It was interesting to tell the story of the life of a man who we know from our history books and general culture more as a human than an icon,” according to director Daniel Goldstein.

He said the opera represents characteristics our society lacks; equality, respect and decorum. But it also represents the good things.

All you have to do is look at the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who are leading a nationwide movement calling for stronger gun laws after classmates were murdered by a deranged killer.

“And I think what they were able to do was get their message across in a very simple and peaceful protest. That’s the legacy Dr. King left,” said Goldstein.

“I Dream” will be presented two more times at the Valentine Theater: Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at the box office or online.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.