Legendary actress makes visit to BGSU

A legend made her way back to Bowling Green on Friday.

The Academy Award winning actress Eva Marie Saint spent Friday at her alma mater, BGSU, speaking to students.

Saint is in town for the University's fourth annual Bravo! BGSU, which raises money for arts scholarships.

She said this is the 9th time she's been back. She believes it's important because this is where she started her career,even though the Midwest was startling to her at first.

"I really cried, I was telling the students, going on the bus ride from Toledo to Bowling Green because I couldn't see a mountain. I was sure once I got to Bowling Green there would be some mountains, but no, you don't have mountains, but you have beautiful scenery anyway," Saint explained.

She will receive BGSU's Lifetime Achievement award Saturday during the Bravo! BGSU event.

Saint is best known for "On the Waterfront" in 1954, for which she won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

