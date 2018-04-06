Greenhouse owners pick up pieces after fire

The owners of a local greenhouse are trying to pick up the pieces after a fire broke out on their property early Thursday morning.

Despite the damage, Jeffers Farm and Greenhouse in Providence Township said it still expects to open by the end of this month.

"You don't really have time to think about what you lost you just have to get to work," said Jenna Jeffers, the owner's daughter. "You have other plants that are alive and that we had to start wrapping up the rest of the greenhouse so they didn't get cold today and last night."

The fire broke out Thursday around 2 a.m. The family said someone from the highway saw the flames and called 911.

"The police officers knocked on my grandma's door, probably around 2 a.m., and they had a bunch of fire departments which came out," said Jeffers.

When firefighters arrived on scene the barn and the greenhouse were engulfed in flames.

"We have eight houses total. We lost almost all of three, part of two, a little part of four and one."

No one was inside the buildings at the time the fire broke out. The family said the cause was electrical and started in the barn, where all their supplies were kept.

Jeffers Farm and Greenhouse has been in business at their current location since 1990. The family is taking any donations from the community.

Support from the community has already started pouring in, which the family says is just wonderful.

"We've had a lot of friends, family, neighbors stop by and help and people from the church have offered to come by and help, so it's amazing to have all of the community support," Jeffers added.

