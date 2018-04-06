Tiffin Glass Museum reopens

After months of being closed, Tiffin's Glass Museum is finally opening back up.

Situated in downtown Tiffin on Washington Street, the Tiffin Glass Museum has been operating since 1998.

But with overhaul renovations happening in the apartments above, the museum had to close since January to accommodate utility work coming up through the building.

During that time, museum staff went through their glass work catalog and were able to reorganize some displays to bring out more archived pieces.

The museum was able to officially reopen to the public earlier this week.

With hand blown glass playing a vital role in the city's history from 1888 to 1980 at the Tiffin Glass Company factory, the museum prides itself on showcasing these pieces of history for the community.

"Well, there were thousands upon thousands of workers at that factory over that time frame, and those workers each supported families and that played a major part in the development of the city of Tiffin and the economics that were going on," said Paul Coffman, docent and archivist for the Tiffin Glass Museum.

The Tiffin Glass Museum is open from 12 p.m.to 4 p.m. on Wednesday's through Saturday's.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.