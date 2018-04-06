Maumee City Schools prepare to break ground on new stadium

Maumee City Schools will be breaking ground on a new stadium at the high school next Monday.

It is with the generous help of those donors and one special family who helped make this all possible.

"A new turf field, new restrooms, new locker rooms for our home side, and a new entryway," said Sarah Otis, Director of Development and Alumni Relations for Maumee City Schools.

It is a collaboration between Maumee City Schools and the Panther Pride Foundation.

Frances Heilman Anderson, class of 1950, and her family, are alumni who have given generously to help upgrade this stadium.

"I've always been fond of Maumee High School," said Anderson. "My family, there were 12 brothers and sisters that graduated from Maumee High School."

Five of them, along with their spouses met with WTOL 11 Friday. They were sporting their purple, showing their Panther Pride, their hearts still connected to Maumee schools.

"My brothers participated in sports and so it meant a lot to me to know the stadium and the bleachers and the whole facility is gonna be upgraded," said Anderson.

The school district is thanking the Anderson Foundation, Frances and her husband Dick, their family and all other donors for their contributions.

"It's just very sweet and compelling that a group of family members can come together to support this," Otis said.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place Monday April 9th, at 4 p.m. at Kazmaier Stadium.

