64th annual Weak Signals Expo takes over SeaGate Centre

North America's largest and longest running radio-controlled model expo is back.

The 64th annual Weak Signals Expo is taking place until Sunday at the SeaGate Centre.

The three-day event will showcase all types of R/C models including planes, cars, and boats.

Weak Signals runs all weekend long, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The show will also feature indoor drone racing each day.

Tickets are $10 per person per day. Kids 12 and under are free.

