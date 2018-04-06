Bowling Green City Schools creates website for school levy

Only a little more than a month remains before voters return to the polls.

One of the hot topics on the ballot in Bowling Green is a school levy, after the previous one failed in November by 8 points.

It would fund consolidating the three elementary schools into one new building, and renovate the high school.

Superintendent Francis Scruci stands strong in saying this is much needed with buildings dating back more than 50 years.

This week, district leaders posted a website addressing misconceptions, and hoping voters will look for the facts before heading to the polls.

The website includes answers to questions raised at school board meetings as well as a way for neighbors to calculate how much the property tax levy would take out of their pockets.

You can view the website here.

