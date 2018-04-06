Bowling Green City Schools creates website for school levy

Gusty winds will settle into the 5-15 mph range by midnight. It will be very cold overnight with low temperatures in the 20s.More >>
Gusty winds will settle into the 5-15 mph range by midnight. It will be very cold overnight with low temperatures in the 20s.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative, a study...More >>
Eighteen candidates are vying for a U.S. House seat in central Ohio that Republicans have held for 35 years and Democrats now see as competitive.More >>
Eighteen candidates are vying for a U.S. House seat in central Ohio that Republicans have held for 35 years and Democrats now see as competitive.More >>
The state says emergency relief assistance may be available to low-income residents affected by flooding that began last month in parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.More >>
The state says emergency relief assistance may be available to low-income residents affected by flooding that began last month in parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Gusty winds will settle into the 5-15 mph range by midnight. It will be very cold overnight with low temperatures in the 20s.More >>
Gusty winds will settle into the 5-15 mph range by midnight. It will be very cold overnight with low temperatures in the 20s.More >>
A legend made her way back to Bowling Green on Friday.More >>
A legend made her way back to Bowling Green on Friday.More >>
The 13 and 14-year-old boys admitted to throwing a sandbag off the Indiana Avenue overpass onto I-75. That sandbag went through a car's windshield, hitting a 22-year-old.More >>
The 13 and 14-year-old boys admitted to throwing a sandbag off the Indiana Avenue overpass onto I-75. That sandbag went through a car's windshield, hitting a 22-year-old.More >>
The owners of a local greenhouse are trying to pick up the pieces after a fire broke out on their property early Thursday morning.More >>
The owners of a local greenhouse are trying to pick up the pieces after a fire broke out on their property early Thursday morning.More >>
Meeting, after meeting, the food truck discussion continues in Bowling Green.More >>
Meeting, after meeting, the food truck discussion continues in Bowling Green.More >>