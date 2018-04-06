One person dead after fatal crash in Henry Co. - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

One person dead after fatal crash in Henry Co.

HENRY COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Henry County that happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday night.

The crash happened on County Road 424 near Henry County Road M.

Police said Jeffery Myers of Sylvania, drove off the left side of the roadway and hit a tree. 

Myers suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

