New Beer's Eve: Your new favorite holiday

(WTOL) - It seems like every month, and even every day these days, has something specific to celebrate.

Like National Puppy Day, or National Free Taco Month.

Okay, we just made that last one up. But National Free Taco Month would be pretty great.

Anyway, we bet you didn't know that April 6 is New Beer's Eve, according to Days of the Year. It might sound ridiculous and random, but there's actually some history behind this one.

You're way too young to remember this, but there was a time when the manufacture and sale of alcohol was illegal. This period in history was called the Prohibition Era.

Prohibition lasted for 13 years, from 1920 to 1933. Those 13 years bloomed gangsters, moonshine and speakeasies. People still liked their alcohol and they were still going to get it, no matter what.

On December 5, 1933, three states voted to repeal Prohibition and the Eighteenth Amendment, putting the ratification of the Twenty-first Amendment into motion.

Alcohol was to officially become legal again on April 7, 1933. The day before, on April 6, people lined the streets in celebration and anticipation of alcohol again flowing freely in the United States.

According to Days of the Year, it was said that at 12:01, President Roosevelt said, "I think this would be a good time for a beer", signaling the end of Prohibition.

In the first 24 hours after Prohibition ended, an estimated 1.5 million gallons of beer was consumed in the United States, according to Days of the Year.

Anheuser-Busch even sent a team of Clydesdales to the White House to award President Roosevelt with a case of beer.

This is why April 6 is now known as New Beer's Eve, a precursor of New Beers Day.

So celebrate this day with a cold brew, and thank your lucky stars that you weren't alive from 1920 to 1933!

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.