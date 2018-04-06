OSHP seize Nitrous Oxide tanks, marijuana during traffic stop.

SUMMIT COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized 939 pounds of Nitrous Oxide in a felony drug arrest in Summit County.

Police stopped a car on the Ohio Turnpike driven by 41-year-old Evangelos Scullion of New York for a traffic violation.

After criminal indicators were observed, police say they found the Nitrous Oxide and a baggie of marijuana after a probable cause search of the vehicle.

Police say the Nitrous Oxide is valued at about $177,471.

Scullion was charged with trafficking in harmful intoxicants and could face up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

