One dead after rollover crash in Henry Co.

One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Henry County Wednesday night.

The crash occurred on County Road 424 near Henry County Road M around 5 p.m.

Police say 28-year-old Jeffery Myers of Sylvania traveled off the left side of the roadway and hit a tree on the east side of the road.

Police say Myers suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Henry County Coroner.

Assisting at the scene were Napoleon Fire and Rescue, Florida-Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department, the Henry County Sheriff's Office and Gunn's Towing.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

