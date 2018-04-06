Local project helps girls achieve prom of their dreams at no cost

It's a memory most girls can't wait to make, but sometimes those memories can come at a hefty cost.

A study done by Yahoo shows teens are spending an average $600 on the big night which can put a damper on the full prom experience.

That's where Once Upon a Formal is stepping in.

On Saturday, April 7th, the Toledo Lucas County Public Library will host Once Upon a Formal. It's a project dedicated to helping girls get the prom of their dreams at no cost.

Hannah Grohowski, the branch manager of the Toledo Public Library branch on LaGrange Street, along with a team of volunteers, have been collecting hundreds of prom dresses, shoes and jewelry since March.

“I saw so many young ladies getting so excited with the fact that they were going to be able to go to prom,” said Grohowski. “I think there was a stigma that maybe there wouldn't be these beautiful dresses and they got here and were just like this is incredible.”

Dresses range from sizes 0 to 24. Participants can get one complete set which includes a dress, shoes and an accessory.

Andrea Hudak, the branch manager of the West Toledo Library, said these dresses aren't just for girls who may not be able to afford a dress, but girls who want to swap out past dresses with a new one without having to pay.

“Often prom dresses are worn one night for only three hours and then they're never worn again and they're just taking up space in the closet so this allows you to get that out of your closet, maybe share it with somebody else who could have the same fun in the dress and you can get a dress that maybe somebody else has had the exact same fun in so it's really just ultimate recycling,” said Hudak.

Not only will young women be able to shop for the perfect dress, but they can also partake in hair and make-up demonstrations.

There will so be a selfie station for when the perfect dress is found and that gives the young ladies an opportunity to take pictures with others while meeting with others who may be attending prom as well.

Once Upon a Formal is Saturday, April 7th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Toledo Branch Library.

